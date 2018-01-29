Economic Survey optimistic: NITI Aayog VC

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Commenting on the Economic Survey 2017-18 tabled in the Lok Sabha today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the findings were more optimistic than what was projected last year.

Kumar told ANI that the growth prediction of 7 to 7.5 percent as per the survey is definitely achievable.

"The Economic Survey shows that our economy will begin to grow at a good rate in the coming months. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been largely beneficial; and now, with the introduction of the e-way bill, tax collections will be made more seamless," he said.

Speaking on the rising crude oil prices, Kumar stated that in order to tackle this, energy efficiency needs to be improved, and alternate sources of energy need to be given a bigger nudge.

However, he maintained that rising prices will subside soon.

Kumar said that he expected Budget 2018-19 to focus on solving health and education-related problems of the common man and the adoption of a holistic approach to doubling farmers' income.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Anil Khaitan suggested that apart from the aforementioned subjects, agricultural growth and employment generation should also be given importance in the Budget.

On a related note, the Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)