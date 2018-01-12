ECO Rent A Car strengthens presence; expands globally

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): India's first premium international car rental and ground transport company ECO Rent A Car on Friday announced strengthening its claim as the world's most favored rental transport provider.

With global services facilitating high-comfort travel, ECO Rent A Car is currently spread across a whopping 52 countries and over 1000 cities situated across five continents!

While the service provider has received an overwhelming response everywhere it has taken its fleet, the most popular cities where it has been growing at an explosive pace include Dubai, London, New York, San Francisco, Singapore as well as countries in Europe and Africa.

ECO Rent A Car has been a revelation in the on-demand car rental domain, providing an executive class travel experience with time-zone specific service and English speaking chauffeurs even in nations which are conventionally Non-English speaking, thus proving to be an invaluable help to global travelers.

Its 24x7 global reservation service is also another distinguishing and extremely beneficial feature, serving as a single and centralized point of contact, billing and MIS for clients who travel across multiple travel zones. By serving as a common point of communication from the user's starting point to the destination, it serves the purpose of a familiar and immensely helpful guide that helps travelers to ride over cultural barricades and problems with multiple currencies.

Furthermore, its affordable rental prices of USD 63 in Singapore, USD 46 in Dubai and USD 56 in Colombo etc. for Airport transfers are probably one of the lowest rates in the whole world.

"Keeping the customer at the center of all our policies, strategies, decisions and actions, our team focuses on coming up with solutions that simplify, enhance and enrich the transportation experience of our global users," said managing director Eco Rent A Car, Rajesh Lumba. (ANI)