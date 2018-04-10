E-way bill rollout scheduled for April 15 in 5 states

New Delhi [India], Apr. 10 (ANI): E-way bill system for the intra-state movement of goods is scheduled to be implemented from April 15 in five states, the Centre said on Tuesday.

As per an official release from the Ministry of Finance, the new system is being implemented from the aforementioned date in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

"With the roll-out of e-way bill system in these states, it is expected that trade and industry will be further facilitated insofar as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single e-Way Bill system," the official statement read.

The Ministry further suggested that trade and industry and transporters located in these states complete registration/ enrollment on the e-way bill portal at the earliest, rather than waiting for the last date.

As per the decision of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, e-way bill system for all inter-state movement of goods was rolled out from April 1, along with that for intra-state movement of goods in Karnataka.

A day after the implementation of the e-way bill for inter-state transportation of commodities, Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey noted that 2.59 lakh e-way bills were registered.

Addressing a press conference here on April 2, Ajay noted that as of 3 p.m., 2.989 lakh e-way bills were registered.

The implementation of the nationwide e-way bill mechanism, under the GST regime, is being done by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) in association with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to facilitate a paradigm shift in inter-state goods movement. (ANI)