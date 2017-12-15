E-commerce marketplace Moglix expands footprint to Mumbai, Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): B2B e-commerce platform Moglix on Friday announced its expansion to Mumbai and Ahmedabad to cater to the market of Western and Southern India.

With these new additions, the Ratan-Tata backed firm is further stepping-up their presence catering to industrial hubs in India, in line with their vision to transform the supply chain of the Indian manufacturing sector.

Earlier in July, Moglix raised Series B round of funding of USD 12 million from International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, Rocketship vc., and existing investors Accel Partners, Jungle Ventures and Venture Highway, and had mentioned expansion as one of the key drivers for business growth.

"Currently, Moglix operates out of 6 locations with its JIT (Just in Time) centers in India catering to the length and breadth of the country and has current employee strength of over 250 talented people. We want to expand our presence in Kolkata and Bangalore by March 2018 and focus on servicing the industrial clusters of automotive, steel, chemical and more, for better efficiencies for all," said Rahul Garg, founder and CEO, Moglix.

With the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Moglix also launched GreenGST, a SAAS-based solution for the manufacturing sector that will make the entire customer ecosystem GST-compliant and future-ready. (ANI)