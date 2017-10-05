Droom launches 'Droom Discovery' for pre-buying research, discovery tools

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): India's largest and pioneering online automobile transactional marketplace Droom on Thursday announced launch of Droom Discovery, which is India's largest collection of vehicle pre-buying research and discovery tools.

By collating and presenting in-depth and comprehensive data about various aspects pertaining to various two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles, Droom Discovery plugs the information gap and helps prospective vehicle buyers make smartest buying decisions.

All relevant information can be accessed by users with just a few clicks to conduct a thorough research on their favorite vehicles. This convenient accessibility to all the key data helps buyers at all stages of vehicle purchase.

"The entire idea is to make the process of buying, selling, and discovering vehicles simpler, more convenient, and hassle-free for the end-user. This is why we have launched Droom Discovery, a one-stop platform which will make vehicle discovery and comparison almost effortless for Indian buyers," said founder and CEO Droom, Sandeep Aggarwal.

Adding to this, Aggarwal said that Droom is empowering costumers with Independent, comprehensive, data driven and free information to aid them in making the smartest buying decisions.

The platform will offer more than two dozen tools to users under three categories of tools - Product, Category, and Industry. It provides information about the current price (ex-showroom and on road, for various cities), total cost of ownership, performance, fuel efficiency, etc.

It additionally helps in pricing research and displays ratings, reviews, and photo/videos of particular vehicle makes. Droom Discovery also lets users compare two or more vehicles side-by-side for features, prices, and specifications through the Vehicle Compare feature, and helps them in their budgeting assessments with EMI and Affordability Calculators. Moreover, it provides smart recommendations for buying used/new vehicles from Droom to match the specific requirements of every buyer.

However, it will also provide category-wise news and updates on the latest developments from the auto industry, as well as tips for vehicle maintenance, emergencies, DIY servicing for basic components etc. Other important information, such as the location of driving schools in a user's vicinity and glossary of commonly used automotive terms, is also available for users to access, making Droom Discovery the perfect vehicle buying assistant for all vehicle buyers! (ANI)