Dr. Subi Chaturvedi lauded for 'path-breaking research' on social media, politics

New Delhi [India], Nov. 4 (ANI-NewsVoir): Dr. Subi Chaturvedi received her PhD. from IIT Delhi on Saturday at the convocation presided by President Ram Nath Kovind and Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the IIT Delhi Board and the Aditya Birla Group for her 'path breaking' research on new media technology, social media, political communication, e-governance, news gathering, deepening democracy and their impact.

This is the first primary study in India with senior editors and journalists, and their use of social media in the field of political communication and technology. It has staggering findings and detailed case studies on key ministries of the government including MEA and Railways. It proposes a unique model for the media and the government for technology adoption and enables the creation of a 24X7 responsive government for truly actualising the power of over a billion mobile connections and 350 million internet users.

The study is particularly significant for developing countries and emerging economies where access, connectivity, digital literacy and capacity building remain critical issues. The first of its kind study done by Dr. Subi Chaturvedi during her PhD at IITD is significant for political parties and the government as they go into election mode.

The technology model proposed examining the motivation of influencers online will enable better mapping and structured channels of engagement for focused and precise delivery of key messages. Lead to better Campaign management as well. Where over 180 constituencies are expected to be impacted directly with social media, this can be a game changer for general elections 2019. Twitter and social media have emerged as essential tools of the cyber arsenal for most parties and give an instant connect and real-time feedback.

There are lessons in the study for the discipline of management, as well as information and communication flows, as traditional institutions of socialisation get subverted and the top down model gets increasing replaced with many to many forms of communication, which are loosely structured, decentralising power and democratising the public sphere.

For brands and the corporate world these insights mapping the online time spent, the social media preference, the detailed analysis of Twitter adoption in India for breaking news will be invaluable for brand building, management and recall. Complex issues of internet Governance and facilitative policies for citizen empowerment are also explored.

What ultimately makes or breaks news, how agendas are set, framing, priming and agenda setting takes place and ultimately how social media, in particular Twitter is being used for breaking and making news.

These mediums also allow new heroes to be discovered and amplify multiplicity of views and opinions, plurality of voices and can help create the next generation of political whiz kids breaking barriers and effectively challenging dynastic legacies.

The art and craft of political communication due to rock bottom data prices and new and emerging tools of communication can now be honed to a science with the intersection of liberal arts, interdisciplinary research such as this, and big data analytics, classifying both consumer and citizen preferences and causes to their last mile. (ANI-NewsVoir)