Dr. Amit Lakhanpal's book 'The World of Crypto Currency' to divulge money trade coin secrets

Crypto Currency is the new buzz word in today's electronic transaction age. In India, there seems to be a tremendous potential of crypto currency to be used extensively. Since first appearing in 2009, crypto currencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ripple have disrupted the financial ecosystem in unexpected and unforeseen ways.

Today, with the price of Crypto Currency surging to new heights and multiple currencies entering the market, the world has seen a massive interest in crypto currency trading, including in India.

To help understand the workings of Crypto currency, Dr. Amit Lakhanpal who is a reservoir of information on Money Trade Coins, recently launched his book called "The World of Crypto Currency", written to spread the consciousness of crypto market and its importance due to the unawareness among people to gain knowledge of crypto currency mechanism and Money Trade Coin as this digital currency is set to be next alternate currency for the world.

The book seeks to provide clarity on the unexplored and technology-dense world of crypto currencies, in a beginner friendly way. The book covers almost every topic related to crypto currency like Trading strategies, Crypto currency investment, usefulness of crypto currency in everyday world,.

The book delves deeper into workings of crypto currencies, the future of crypto currency, how secure they are, the practical use of Money Trade Coin and other crypto currencies around the world, regulations governing them and basics of crypto currency mining and trading.

The book also includes information and thoughts from many other experts of crypto market who have shared their views and opinions making "The world of Crypto Currency" the one stop solution for all the questions related to crypto currency.

"The book is an effort to educate the people and making them aware of Money Trade coins and other crypto currencies. In the current scenario in the country, crypto currency will be the widely traded coins, so now the beginners as well as experienced traders will benefit and use the knowledge for their best abilities" said Dr. Amit Lakhanpal, the author.