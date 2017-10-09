Dr. Ali Hamsa, Chief Secretary to Government of Malaysia at 7th Convocation Day celebrations of Crescent University

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct. 9 (ANI-NewsVoir): "Today's era is seeing a rapid rate of globalization. Communicating thousands of miles apart becomes easier, journeys across the globe become shorter, businesses flourish within seconds and decisions are made with the click of a button or a touch of screen. Innovation and creativity help the world progress. To be competitive against the fast changing and progressing world, it is important that we equip ourselves with the necessary tools. If we do not change, we will lose out in the competition", said Tan Sri Dato Dr. Ali Hamsa, Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia, at the seventh Convocation Day celebrations of Crescent University.

B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent University's seventh annual convocation was held recently (October 7) in the University Campus at Vandalur. Tan Sri Dato Dr. Ali Hamsa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, delivered the convocation address and distributed as many as 1105 degree certificates which included 15 Ph.D. Degrees, 820 UG Degrees and 270 PG degrees.

"The global population is expected to grow by 38 percent from 6.9 billion in 2010 to 9.6 billion in 2050. Subsequently by 2050, 80 percent of the world's population will be below 65 years of age. Hence the leaders of tomorrow are the youths of today. Diligent efforts towards best outcome will help us create history," he advised the students on setting new standards and becoming future leaders.

During the event, honorary doctorate degree was conferred on the administrator and diplomat, Dr. Ali Hamsa. Abdul Qadir A. Rahman Buhari, Chairman, Board of Management of the University gave away the gold medals and rank certificates to UG and PG rank Holders. Dr. Sahol Hamid Bin Abu Bakar, Vice-Chancellor of the University, welcomed the gathering and presented the annual report of the university.

Students across various disciplines including Civil, IT, Aeronautical, Automobile B.Arch, B.A. Islamic Studies, CSE, Mechanical, Polymer, EEE, ECE, E&I, Part - Time EEE & Part - Time Islamic Studies, bagged gold medals.

In 2016, leading companies including Infosys Technologies, Wipro Technologies, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Virtusa Polaris, Bank of Newyork Mellon, ICICI Securities Limited and Kotak Life Insurance offered appointments to 63 percent of the degree holders. It is to be noted that the college on an average has secured a placement record of 70 percent during the last five years.

"It was very satisfying to see the students placed in various meritorious positions across a wide spectrum of companies. Recently we have inaugurated a new School of Law inside the university campus. We are offering a wide choice of UG and PG courses and new programmes to cater to the growing demand with right knowledge force across existing and evolving sectors," said Abdul Qadir A. Rahman Buhari. (ANI-NewsVoir)