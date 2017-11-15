DocsApp partners with PhonePe; enabling UPI as a payment option

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chatbased healthcare platform, DocsApp on Wednesday announced its association with payments platform, PhonePe, enabling the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a payment option.

The most valuable outcome of this partnership is that DocsApp users can make faster payments which will enable them to have quick consultations.

"Our users are gravitating towards hassle free digital payment methods and therefore, it is important for us to ensure that they have an option to choose a payment method that is most convenient for them. We are delighted to partner with PhonePe to provide our users with a much easier and seamless consultation experience," said CEO, DocsApp, Satish Kannan.

"Our partnership will give patients the choice to pay via UPI, credit and debit cards on the DocsApp platform using PhonePe. As a payments container, we strive to offer greater choice of transaction use-cases to our customers through such partnerships," said Head of Business Development, PhonePe, Pradeep Dodle.

Using the UPI option, the time taken to make a payment for the consultation will be considerably reduced.

Currently, DocsApp enables easy payment through net banking, credit and debit cards or mobile wallet apps like Paytm.

DocsApp has also facilitated direct payment from the mobile balance, a mode of payment used largely by the rural populace.

Moreover, as an introductory offer, users paying through PhonePe on DocsApp will receive up to 25 percent cashback on the first two transactions during the offer period. (ANI)