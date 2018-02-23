DLF's The Crest' Luxury Condominium witnesses record sales

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 23 (ANI-NewsVoir): One of the unique highlights of DLF-5 is their recent offering The Crest, a luxurious residential three and four BHK apartment complex at Park Drive, Gurugram. The Crest launches its last tower today and is ready to welcome its first set of residents in the next quarter.

Following this successful trend, Tower A, even before its formal launch had received applications for inventory worth more than 400 crore. Furthermore, the company takes pride in the fact that the handover of the project is slated to take place in the next quarter ahead of its schedule.

"This has been significant achievement for us with its fast pace of construction and handovers scheduled well ahead of its time. The Crest saw a stupendous performance doing record transactions of over 300 crores. In November 2017. We are happy to see this momentum continued with the expression of interests for tower A," said Aakash Ohri, Senior Executive Director, DLF.

Launched in May 2013, the selling price of 'The Crest' ranges from Rs. five crore onward. It is a shining example of the perfect mix of classic and contemporary architecture offering the residents a magnificent lifestyle. With DLF golf and country club in its vicinity, The Crest boasts of six tall magnificent towers.

Located at DLF-5 at Park Drive, Gurugram, The Crest is distinguished by 765 spacious, well-appointed three and four bedroom apartments, complete with private decks. The credit of the exquisite designing each of the six towers of the property goes to world renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, while the interiors of tower lobbies and the grand clubhouse are designed by the internationally acclaimed Richmond International, UK.

This is the first club house project in India by Richmond International, UK which is credited with designing the interiors for numerous top 5 star hotels and luxury resorts across the world.

The project boasts of a set of luxurious amenities, including a floor to floor height of 3.2 meters, high speed elevators, shuttle elevators leading from basements to ground for enhanced security, kitchen pre-fitted with imported modern cabinetry and Siemens appliances, large outdoor decks for sit-outs and Zone - V seismic consideration.

The Crest is being managed by Macro, Mace's facilities management division. The appointment is the first Indian residential facilities management contract secured by Macro, which works across the globe to operate commercial, residential and leisure facilities across the world on behalf of its clients. (ANI-NewsVoir)