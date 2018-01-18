DLF Golf and Country Club bags 'Best Course in India' award

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 18 (ANI-NewsVoir): DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram bagged the prestigious 'Best Course in India' award for the sixth time at the Asian Golf Awards organized by Asia Pacific Golf Group.

The award ceremony took place in Vietnam.

The prestigious and much sought - after Asian Golf Awards are devoted to recognizing and honoring the best in the Asia Pacific Golf industry and are widely regarded as the "Oscars" of golf awards in Asian golf industry.

The inaugural edition of Asia Pacific Golf Summit held at Singapore in 2007.

Since then, it has grown to become Asia Pacific's top knowledge body of the golf industry.

"I am extremely proud of our golf team which works day in and day out to provide a world-class experience to the members of the DLF Golf and Country Club. We have been winning the award for many years and it is an honour to have the title back. The entire DLF family is elated and humbled by this recognition," said senior executive director, DLF, Aakash Ohri.

Situated on the Golf Course Road, Gurugram, the plush club was inaugurated in 1999.

DLF Golf and Country Club holds the distinction of being the first course in the country to offer day/night Golf, thus making golfing in summers a truly enjoyable experience.

The club boasts of brand new 18 holes Championship Golf Course designed by Gary Player commissioned in 2015 and the original 9-hole course designed by Arnold Palmer.

Over the past decade and a half, this club has hosted many Asian and European Tour professional tournaments, including the Asian, Australian and European co-sanctioned 2.5 million dollar Johnnie Walker Classic in 2008.

Among other tournaments hosted include European Tour-sanctioned events like the Avantha Masters (2010 2011 and 2012), the Hero Men's Indian Open 2017 and six editions of the Hero Women's Indian Open.

The Golf Club also has the first professional Golf Academy in the country which equipped with Performance Centre, a state-of-the-art training facility at par with the best in the world.

The Golf Academy's Performance Center comprises two hitting studios, one putting lab/fitness studio.

The hitting studios offer golf instruction by leveraging advanced digital golf teaching technology.

Each studio is fitted with the V1 Pro 4-camera system and high-speed cameras, the SAM Balance Lab, the K-Vest and the Trackman launch monitors to enable golfers to assess their game accurately. (ANI-NewsVoir)