Direct tax collections for 2017-2018 show 15.2% growth till October

New Delhi [India], Nov.7 (ANI): Provisional figures of direct tax collections up to October, 2017 show that net collections are at Rs. 4.39 lakh crore which is 15.2 percent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

Net Direct Tax collections represent 44.8 percent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for financial year 2017-18 (Rs. 9.8 lakh crore), a spokesperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday.

Gross collections before adjusting for refunds have increased by 10.7 percent to Rs.5.28 lakh crore during April-October, 2017.

Refunds amounting to Rs. 89,507 crore have been issued between April and October, 2017. (ANI)