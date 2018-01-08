DesiClik eyes USD 46 bn export market with B2B expansion in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Largest US-based e-commerce marketplace specialising in Indian products DesiClik on Monday announced its expansion plans with a B2B platform for vendors in India.

The platform aims to generate USD 200,000 worth of B2B business for its members in the first year and grow at a minimum rate of 50 percent annually thereafter.

Further, the portal will connect buyers from the US with sellers in India, offering a complete range of B2B solutions.

"This new platform will essentially be a B2B marketplace for business goods and supplies that will help suppliers and exporters in India and businesses in the US to trade with each other," said co-founder DesiClik, Deepak Agarwal.

"We are aiming to launch DesiClik's B2B marketplace by the third quarter of 2018," he added.

Agarwal also stated that DesiClik was getting repeated and regular enquiries from Indian vendors to list their products on the site.

Explaining the huge demand among potential Indian exporters for such a service, he said, "Our current model doesn't support this, because all our vendors are based out of the US. Hence we decided to expand our offering to include the B2B services."

Vendors from India can get listed on the portal after they have gone through the selection and approval process of DesiClik.

There will be a nominal annual registration fee for the vendors, which will help them generate unlimited leads.

Apart from the B2B offering, DesiClik is also planning to expand on a global scale.

The platform wants to replicate the DesiClik concept in Canada, UK and Australia. (ANI)