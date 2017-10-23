Delhi based healthcare startup OHM Healthcare receives pre-series A funding

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI-NewsVoir): Delhi-based 17 year old Vedaant Aggarwal's healthcare startup, OHM Healthcare, announces that it has raised an undisclosed amount of Pre-Series A funding from a Healthcare organization. This is a part of the startup's fund raising plan to expand its services and increase the team size.

Established in early 2017, OHM Healthcare (Mitr Services) is an innovative healthcare solutions provider that uses a high-tech, high-touch approach to revolutionize home healthcare services.

In 2014 Vedaant began volunteering with the NGO, Earth Saviours Foundation, which cares for hundreds of senior citizens who have been abandoned by their families. There, he experienced first-hand how dedicated, personalized care can have a profound effect on patients. During the summer of 2016, he interned with the medtech company SNG Healthcare, where he observed how technology was revolutionizing the healthcare field by streamlining certain processes, and freeing up doctors and caretakers to devote more time to their patients.

Inspired by these two experiences, as well as the personal experience of seeing his family struggle to find reliable, high-quality in-home care for his grandfather who lived in Chandigarh, Vedaant formulated the idea for OHM Healthcare in early 2017. He continued to refine this idea into a formal business plan, and with this plan led his team to secure third place in the prestigious The Indus Entrepreneurs - The Young Entrepreneurs Business Pitch competition in May 2017. Vedaant is currently building the app interface for OHM.

"We are happy to receive Pre- series A funding for our startup. This would definitely help us in further strengthening our capabilities and team-size. We are not just facilitators; we are enablers, and our clients are our utmost priority. We specialize in preventive healthcare, as well as swift response to emergency situations. We are also tech-enabled, allowing us to provide especially for elderly & lonely people who do not have in-house support. Our cloud-based platform also allows all stakeholders to access medical reports and records anytime, anywhere globally," said co-founder and COO, OHM Healthcare, Vedaant Aggarwal.

The startup is offering healthcare solutions like proactive healthcare for family, especially elderly and family of people working away; routine and emergency medical care services from trusted, highly-trained professionals; high tech and hi-touch approach; routine health checks; high-tech tracking of all health records and vitals; diligent and transparent record-keeping of all health checks, medical history, as a ready reckoner; 24×7 medical emergency services; and importantly, an emotional connect with family, especially lonely elders through its dedicated Health Mitrs and its one-of-a-kind social network.

Vedaant is at present studying in Modern School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi and going to appear CBSE Grade 12 in Commerce Stream in 2018. (ANI-NewsVoir)