December sees spike in last minute international bookings from India

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI-NewsVoir): For anyone who is planning on taking an international trip from India in early 2018, travel marketplace ixigo suggests, this is the right time to book flights.

Not just that, flight fares for the Christmas and New Year long weekends have also dipped considerably with one-way tickets for certain international sectors costing even lower than Rs.10,000.

Popular destinations from India with one-way airfares under Rs. 10,000 include Sri Lanka, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai and Qatar. For those, who are willing to spend a little more, popular destinations with one-way fares under Rs. 20, 000 are Indonesia, Turkey, Egypt, Maldives, Philippines, Hong Kong and Seychelles.

"We strongly recommend travelers to plan their international travel for the next 2-3 months. International flight fares are at an all-time low, those plus additional offers in the market such as ixigo's Check-in to 2018 sale, which gives flyers minimum savings of Rs. 2018 on each international booking, make this the ideal time to book," said ixigo CEO and Co-Founder, Aloke Bajpai.

"We have seen a considerable spike in last minute international bookings, with 48 percent travelers preferring to book within 30 days of their date of travel. With 16 long weekends in 2018, we expect this trend to rise even further," he added. (ANI-NewsVoir)