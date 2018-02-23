DEA, NBCC sign MoU for construction of housing for IES officers

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Ltd on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for construction of housing for Indian Economic Service (IES) officers.

The driving force behind undertaking the housing project is an acute shortage of homes under the Government General Pool Accommodation, particularly for junior-level officers.

The Ministry of Urban Development has allotted 3519 square metres of land on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Delhi, for the construction of 90 dwellings for IES officers.

The Project Management Consultancy (PMC) for the project has been awarded to NBCC.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was present on the occasion, conferred awards on IES officers, winners under the Research Promotion Scheme.

Jaitley said it was a joyous opportunity that the MoU was seeing the light of the day.

He also congratulated winners under the Research Promotion Scheme, and hoped that the practice continues every year, so that the interest in scholarship is alive and going.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, DEA, Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser and other senior officers of the ministry. (ANI)