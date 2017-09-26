Datsun India launches redi-GO GOLD 1.0L at Rs 3.69 lakh

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Datsun India on Tuesday announced that the launch of the Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L, packed with a host of exciting features and stylish enhancements.

Priced from Rs 3,69,737, the limited edition Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L will be available from today at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships pan-India.

"Datsun will make the festive season even more special for our customers by bringing more power, style and convenience in the redi-GO GOLD 1.0L limited edition. Datsun redi-GO GOLD offers an accessible price, peppy driving performance, and a refreshing exterior which together reinforces Datsun's commitment to offer stylish, high-value-for-money cars to our customers," said Jerome Saigot, vice president, Marketing and Datsun Business Unit, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

The Datsun redi-GO GOLD is available in three body colours: Grey, Silver and White. It comes with a first-in-segment Ambient Lighting app for mobile phones with which a customer can choose the mood lighting of the passenger cabin to suit his or her taste. The limited edition model is available on the T (O) trim level, with features such as Bluetooth audio system, and a reverse parking sensor, among others.

The Datsun redi-GO GOLD limited edition is powered by the Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) 1.0L three-cylinder fuel efficient engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, to enhance the driving experience. It combines the roominess, agility and efficiency of an urban hatchback with best-in-class ground clearance (185mm) and high seating position.

It also features other best-in-class features such as excellent front visibility, ample shoulder and rear knee room, in addition to brisk acceleration thanks to more power coming from the new engine. (ANI)