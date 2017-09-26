Datsun India launches redi-GO GOLD 1.0L at Rs 3.69 lakh

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Datsun India on Tuesday announced that the launch of the Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L, packed with a host of exciting features and stylish enhancements.
Priced from Rs 3,69,737, the limited edition Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L will be available from today at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships pan-India.
"Datsun will make the festive season even more special for our customers by bringing more power, style and convenience in the redi-GO GOLD 1.0L limited edition. Datsun redi-GO GOLD offers an accessible price, peppy driving performance, and a refreshing exterior which together reinforces Datsun's commitment to offer stylish, high-value-for-money cars to our customers," said Jerome Saigot, vice president, Marketing and Datsun Business Unit, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
The Datsun redi-GO GOLD is available in three body colours: Grey, Silver and White. It comes with a first-in-segment Ambient Lighting app for mobile phones with which a customer can choose the mood lighting of the passenger cabin to suit his or her taste. The limited edition model is available on the T (O) trim level, with features such as Bluetooth audio system, and a reverse parking sensor, among others.
The Datsun redi-GO GOLD limited edition is powered by the Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) 1.0L three-cylinder fuel efficient engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, to enhance the driving experience. It combines the roominess, agility and efficiency of an urban hatchback with best-in-class ground clearance (185mm) and high seating position.
It also features other best-in-class features such as excellent front visibility, ample shoulder and rear knee room, in addition to brisk acceleration thanks to more power coming from the new engine. (ANI)
This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI
