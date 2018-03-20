Dassault Systemes strengthens cloud business; to accelerate electric vehicle adoption

New Delhi [India], Mar. 20 (ANI): Dassault Systemes announced the cloud offerings based on a subscription model for the India market, including instant access to collaborative applications embedded within the 3DEXPERIENCE platform such as 3D design, engineering, modelling, simulation, data management and process management on the cloud; Social communication, community building and ideation applications for collaborative innovation; 3D visualisation, analytics and dashboarding for knowledge sharing and data-driven decision-making for communities.

With these cloud offerings, Dassault Systemes will cater to companies across aerospace and defence, automotive OEM and suppliers, industrial engineering, and retail sectors. The cloud offers will be rolled out by Dassault Systemes direct Business Transformation channel as well as a network of over forty five large Value Added Resellers across the Value Solution and Professional Channels.

Last year, Dassault Systemes had acquired a majority stake in Outscale, an enterprise-class cloud services provider, thereby strengthening its position as one of the fastest growing cloud companies in the world.

"Dassault Systemes has placed the cloud at the heart of our business experience strategy which is the foundation of next-generation applications and business processes. Cloud is the optimal way to leverage the power of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and the 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace. Global customers use cloud to shift towards digital hyper connectivity of people, organizations and objects via the internet, mobile and IoT. In India, we see a lot of potential in cloud adoption in the Electric Vehicle (EV) and components segment supporting the EV roadmap," said Dassault Systemes Executive VP Sylvain Laurent.

On a related note, Bengaluru-based General Aeronautics (GA) has partnered with Dassault Systemes to develop next-generation design methods for Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAV) systems. Dassault Systemes' cloud-based technology has been harnessed by GA to design and integrate advanced UAV systems for security and societal applications ranging from Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) to precision agriculture and medical applications.

Furthermore, Kolhapur-based Engineering Technologies deployed the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on cloud for effective project management with ability to track each activity with traceability and deliverables alongside having a common repository for all project documents.

Meanwhile, Odisha-based Centurion University partnered with Dassault Systemes on cloud to provide students with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform thereby ensuring that the students have the same resources and exposure available to them as present in leading global enterprises and manufacturers. (ANI)