Danish Sportwear Major hummel International Forays into India

New Delhi [India], Apr 13 (NewsVoir): The sports and fitness freaks in India have a reason to cheer now as Danish sportswear major hummel International sets it eyes on India by rolling out its high-performance, stylish and durable product range in India. This comes in the wake of company's concerted efforts to garner a larger market share in India. This was disclosed in a conference today in Gurugram. Present on the occasion were Christian Stadil, Owner of the Thornico Group and hummel International and Allan Vad Neilson, Chief Executive Officer, hummel International.

Christian Stadil, Owner of the Thornico group and hummel International said, "Since inception, we are driven by our core philosophy to delight our customers with our superior product offerings. With almost a century old legacy in sportswear, our product range is a fine blend of high-quality fabrics with functionality to create the ultimate performance gear. Our product are constructed with a distinct and contemporary twist, fresh new look and feel which matches the energy of the game."

He added, "Importantly, we have incorporated "Company Karma"; a business model which looks to utilize sports to promote change in some of the world's most disadvantaged communities. This move has transformed the company from a simple sports brand into one of the most socially responsible corporate entities on the planet. Designed to operate with a sole motto of "Change the world through sport," we have ventured into unchartered territories where other brands have not ventured into. While many brand campaigns feature the underdogs, the focus has always been on winning. For Hummel, sport doesn't imply only winning, it isn't about finishing first, it's about finishing together."

Overcoming boundaries and parameters set by communities and the audience has always been hummel's forte and they have broken all stereotypes. This is majorly reflected in their sponsorships for the National Amputee team of Sierra Leone (hummel has given people the power to hope even through wars and lost limbs) and also by designing the first ever hijab jersey to encourage the women of Afghanistan to play football and again bring hope where it seems bleak.

The Afghanistan Women's football team has won some and lost some matches, but they are making a much larger impact in the world. They have championed a cause and broken a barrier. And hence path breaking is not a new term for hummel, it is engrained in their DNA, in their nature as well as in their culture.

Elaborating further Chief Executive Officer, Allan Vad Neilson,hummel International said, "India ranks very high in our list of priorities. With rising sports and fitness consciousness among Indians, it is our mission to introduce the best sportswear apparel in India. Our products have evoked huge response on the e-commerce platform such as Jabong, Myntra and have been able to grow the brand which is based on trust, resilience and durability among our fitness conscious Indians. We aim to build the highest-quality sportswear brandand is committed to the competitive athletes and teams who value high-quality fabrics with functionality to create the ultimate performance gear. Considering India's diversity, hummel is looking to come up with a more vibrant collection to cater to the colorful palette of the Indian audience."

He further added, "Our SS'18 collection is inspired by colors and the spirit of 'anything goes'. We will feature two new premium colorful collections this summer that Indian consumers will absolutely love, namely Diamant and Fay. Both the collections are ideal for an active lifestyle. Starting from a range of INR 1099 to 5499, we have all options available on our e-commerce partners platforms i.e. Jabong and Myntra." (NewsVoir)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI