DailyNinja celebrates 7.5 million orders fulfilled, to introduce new categories

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 30 (ANI-NewsVoir): Bengaluru based hyper-local platform DailyNinja on Friday announced that the company has completed a whopping 7.5 million orders till date.

Established in late 2015, DailyNinja has been on an impressive growth trajectory, fulfilling 25,000 orders a day and over 750,000 orders every month.

"Online grocery delivery is a huge market in India is still at a nascent stage. Our unique Trojan horse approach of leveraging the daily milk buying habit of Indian customers to cross sell Groceries, has helped us scale fast with a very positive response from our customers. Being the largest player by far in our segment, we will continue to have a primary focus on growing our presence and reach 100,000 deliveries a day by the end of the year," said CEO and co-founder, DailyNinja, Sagar Yarnalkar.

As per market research firm RedSeer Consulting Pvt. Ltd. online grocery business was nearly barely USD 1 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow multiple folds in the coming months.

With the help of DailyNinja, consumers can order all their household needs by 11 pm and get their orders delivered by 6 am the next morning.

DailyNinja customers are encouraged to order fresh and order anything they need everyday. With no minimum order restrictions, DailyNinja seems to be a very helpful service for the busy working couple.

Currently, DailyNinja offers users the choice to order products from 12 categories including milk and dairy, bread, beverages, fruits, vegetables etc.

The Sequoia Capital backed company also plans to add new categories and products in the coming year.