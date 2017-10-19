D-Street Diwali: Muhurat Trading kick-starts with market in red

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct. 19 (ANI): Ringing in the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the special trading session of Mahurat Trading flagged off at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with the market indices opening lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 6.46 points down at 32,577.89 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 4.70 points to 10,206.20.

Among the top gainers were Bharti Airtel, Lupin, Reliance Industries and Yes Bank, while UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero Motocorp recorded losses.

In the pre-opening trade, Sensex was up by 72.40 points at 32,656.75, while the Nifty fell 0.50 points to 10,210.40.

Also, gold prices fell by Rs. 250 to Rs. 30,750 per 10 grams, while Silver prices fell by Rs. 200 to Rs. 40,800 per kg.

Prior to the inaugural ceremony, BSE CEO Ashish Kumar Chouhan, while performing the ceremonious Laxmi Puja here had said that India is in a "sweet spot", adding that the current rally is to do with India's internal circumstances, and international liquidity.

Apart from Chouhan, NASSCOM Chairman Harish Mehta and Bollywood actor Richa Chadda were also present at the ceremony. (ANI)