Cyient, BlueBird Aero Systems to offer UAV systems to Indian defence industry

Chennai[India], April 11 (ANI): Cyient, a provider of engineering design, manufacturing, geo-spatial, networks and operations management services to global industry leaders and Israel-based BlueBird Aero Systems, a leader in design, development, and production of micro, mini, and small tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) announced a joint venture to offer field-proven UAV systems to Indian defence, paramilitary, security, and police forces.

The joint venture, named Cyient Solutions & Systems Private Limited, has 51 percent and 49 percent shareholding by Cyient and BlueBird respectively.

The JV was inked at the DefExpo 2018 in the presence of stakeholders of both companies and industry representatives from India and Israel.

Cyient Solutions & Systems will indigenize, manufacture, assemble, integrate, and test advanced UAV systems at its production facilities in Hyderabad by leveraging BlueBird's technology and manufacturing know-how. Cyient Solutions & Systems, supported by BlueBird, will also provide comprehensive aftermarket services, including spares, repairs, maintenance, and support to end users across India.¬

The joint venture's portfolio includes the SpyLite, ThunderB, and MicroB systems that offer highly-innovative UAS technology designed to fulfill covert, real-time intelligence and tactical mapping-on-demand missions across open areas or crowded urban environments.

Cyient Solutions & Systems recently conducted field trials in India that successfully demonstrated the SpyLite's outstanding performance in a tactical surveillance role at high altitude and in extreme weather conditions.

Krishna Bodanapu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Cyient, said, "I am very excited about the joint venture with BlueBird Aero Systems that combines our design and manufacturing expertise to bring the best of UAV technology solutions to the Indian defence industry. The joint venture also underlines the commitment of both partners to the government's "Make in India" initiative."

N J Joseph, Managing Director & CEO, Cyient Solutions & Systems, added, "Our Unmanned Aerial Systems raise the bar on performance and reliability for ISTAR and mapping applications. BlueBird's world-class technology, joined with Cyient's manufacturing and aftermarket capabilities and local presence, offers exceptional value to the rapidly expanding market for UAV solutions in India."

Ronen Nadir, Founder & CEO, BlueBird Aero Systems said, "We are proud to team with Cyient in this joint venture that enables indigenization, manufacturing, training, and support of our advanced, field-proven UAV systems in India. Bluebird is pleased to transfer to Cyient Solutions & Systems its latest, innovative technology and know-how to further enhance what we see as a long-term partnership with Cyient for the benefit of the Indian UAV market." (ANI)

