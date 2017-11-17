Customer benefit is the core of Policybazaar.com's new ad campaign

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI-NewsVoir): Policybazaar.com (twitter handle: @policybazaar_in), India's largest insurance website and comparison portal, has launched a new advertising campaign to reinforce the company's tagline `Compare, Buy, Save.'

The new campaign - `Policybazaar.com pe zyada return, zyada faida (Policybazaar.com gives better returns)' aims to highlight the importance of comparing insurance policies on Policybazaar.com to find a low cost, high paying policy.

The month-long campaign is designed by the in-house team of Policybazaar.com and executed by K Silent Productions. The TV campaign will go on air on 18th November, 2017 and will be aired on broadcast sponsorship of Ashes, India Vs. Srilanka cricket series, prime sports, news and entertainment channels such as Star Sports, Sony Six, Colors, Zee TV, Sab TV, Discovery, TV Star Gold and Aaj Tak .

Talking about the campaign, Santosh Agarwal, Head of Life Insurance, PolicyBazaar.com, said, "In India, insurance investment plans are generally bought through captive agents without knowing much about benefits of the policy. Through this campaign, we want to highlight why people should compare different plans online, understand various features of a policy, know the policy cost, returns and tax benefits, and then make a considered, most paying decision."

Sai Narayan, Associate Director and Head of Marketing, Policybazaar.com, added, "Insurance purchase is the key financial decision in the life of a customer. As a brand, we believe in helping customers to understand fundamental of the product they are buying, so that they can make informed choices. The campaign is aimed at triggering a shift in the buying behavior of consumers, and establishes comparison as an important intervention in insurance purchases." (ANI-NewsVoir)