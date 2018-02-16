Curofy partners with Bajaj Finserv to provide financial aid to doctors

New Delhi [India], Feb.16 (ANI): In the quest to build a strong support system for doctors, leading social media networking app, Curofy has recently collaborated with Bajaj Finserv to help its users with easy loans and financial assistance.

This strategic collaboration is the outcome of a three month long pilot between Curofy and Bajaj, to help various doctors in breaking financial barriers to solve clinical problems.

"Everyday, many doctors on Curofy send us requests seeking assistance in various aspects of their practice like getting collateral-free loans, finding job or staff, buying medical devices, seeking medico-legal advice and insuring their practice. We have partnered with many service providers to help them with the same," said founder, Curofy, Nipun Goyal.

"Our collaboration with Bajaj Finserv is a big step towards this. They have a strong on ground team to support doctors whenever needed. The partnership will definitely help us bring a change in doctors' life. As part of this association, we are aiming to provide loans to more than 10,000 doctors in the next 12 months," he added.

"We are extremely delighted to partner with Curofy to provide financial assistance to doctors. We believe in the potential of technology and process innovation to disrupt the status quo and build a large scale, sustainable business. Our partnership with Curofy will enable a stronger customer convenience creating a win-win proposition for the all the members in the ecosystem," said national manager, online business, Bajaj Finserv, Neeraj Pandey.

Through this initiative, more than 1,000 doctors have already received financial aid in setting up their clinics, starting their practice, expanding their business, purchasing medical devices, and buying real estate.

With this collaboration, both the companies are looking to digitize doctor loan segment by eliminating paper work in the long-term. (ANI)