Crowd-funding for start-ups with Vista Cap

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI-NewsVoir): We are quite familiar with the crowd-funding and millions of dollars have been raised in the name of charity, environment, literacy and many other social causes. Some of these platforms have become very successful such as actor Kunal Kapoor's Ketto.

However nothing of this sort has been accomplished in the field of business that is up till now. Anik Gupta, a graduate from Delhi Technical University, established Vista Cap in November 2015 with the aim to connect people who have a keen interest in investing in start-ups. His business model promises decent ROI for interested parties.

Gupta previously worked with JP Morgan where he learned about gradation of investment. Based on this experience and an urge to work independently he invested a considerable portion of his savings in a friend's business. Astonishingly he earned almost 15 percent in the first six months itself.

This was the inspiration Anik was looking for and he laid the foundation of Vista Cap. He also took a personal loan for the same. What followed next was a trial of wit and determination. Especially in the initial days, it was really hard for Anik to convince the lenders to invest. Mostly because of Vista Cap's small corporate credibility in the market. And therefore, the growth was relatively slow.

The seed of perseverance eventually sprouted. Vista Cap's projected revenueis expected to increase by 500 percent with an operating return of more than 70 percent on assets. Anik understood that there are a lot of working professionals who earn a handsome amount of money but due to lack of time, domain knowledge and reluctance to take risk, they do not invest in businesses.

He approached as many of them as possible. After two years of hard struggle Anik's Vista Cap has an asset base of more than USD one million. Now Anik has a loyal band of lenders who direct all their investments through Vista Cap.

Vista Cap is planning another round of funding to double the total asset base. This is a great opportunity for start-ups looking for angels and lenders looking to become a part of the start-up ecosystem.

In the words of the founder, "You don't need to be born a millionaire to make millions. All you need is to invest wisely."