Critical Care Unified to raise $50-60mn towards expansion

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Critical Care Unified (CCU), an organisation providing comprehensive services in home healthcare, announced plans to raise USD 50-60 million in the next few months to spur expansion.

CCU recently upgraded its footprint in Mumbai, where the home healthcare startup will provide all solutions at a patient's doorstep, including ICU care services, discharge management, stabilisation of patients at home, testing and calibration of the ventilator to name a few.

The company also announced plans to expand in 10 Indian cities, along with international strengthening to four regions in the Middle East.

Since inception, CCU has achieved profitability on a monthly basis, with a turnover of Rs. 2.60 crores in 2017. With in excess of 15 percent revenue growth in each quarter, the company is gearing up to cross revenues of Rs. 5 crores in 2018. (ANI)

