Creditas welcomes Yes Bank's group president as advisor

New Delhi [India], Mar. 6 (ANI): Leading provider of digital customer engagement solutions to financial institutions, Creditas Solutions on Tuesday roped in Neeraj Dhawan for the role of advisor.

Neeraj Dhawan is currently associated with Yes Bank as the group president and chief risk officer - retail and business banking.

He has spent over two decades in assisting banks and NBFCs handle credit underwriting, data analytics, collections, and sales across retail asset financing and products. Creditas expects to strategically use this pool of knowledge, experience, and expertise.

"He is one of the most revered names in the Indian banking and finance landscape, and has a stellar track record in helping organisations use Big Data and Analytics to mitigate risks and delinquencies. Dhawan would be helping us in strategic growth and expansion of the business as we further vitalise our existing processes and deliver a solid impact to the presently burgeoning fintech landscape of India," said co-founder, Creditas, Anshuman Panwar.

"I look forward to joining the team at Creditas as an advisor. The young enterprise has an extremely innovative approach and uses advanced technologies like machine learning to solve a number of challenges in the banking and finance sector. It would be interesting to collaborate with the team and together, develop solutions and approaches that would make it easier for banks, financial institutions, and NBFCs to reach out and engage their users," said Neeraj Dhawan.

The solutions offered by Creditas allow financial institutions to have granular profiles of customers and connect with the same digital, either via e-mails, messaging, Facebook, and other social media alternatives.

With Neeraj Dhawan's seasoned expertise in credit underwriting, collections, and risk control functions, Creditas stand at the cusp of an opportunity to revitalise, expedite, and optimise its processes. (ANI)