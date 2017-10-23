Credihealth to invest Rs.100 crore to augment technology, infrastructure

New Delhi [India], Oct. 23 (ANI): India's leading medical assistance company Credihealth on Monday announced its plans to invest Rs. 100 crore in the next three years to augment technology and infrastructure for expansion in new geographies pan India.

Credihealth will make use of the funds to introduce new technology and start operations in new geographies especially tier III and IV cities to make sure patients in remote areas get access to quality healthcare facilities located just three to four hours away.

"When we first started, acceptance was the biggest challenge we faced. Initially, most of the doctors were apprehensive about our product and for the first two years, we worked with our partnered hospitals on the proof of concept. Despite the scepticism, we worked persistently to realise our vision of delivering free and credible medical information to consumers in the country," said CEO and founder Credihealth, Ravi Virmani.

"The fact that we have served more than six lakh customers in the past four years and expanded to 14 cities is a great validation of our product and practices," he added.

Committed to changing the face of healthcare in India, Credihealth recently completed four successful years of building a robust healthcare ecosystem with credible and affordable solutions for all. It has also been enabling seamless access to the best healthcare experts in the country for all citizens.

The company initially launched its operations in New Delhi, and later expanded to the National Capital Region and Mumbai. It is now operational in 14 cities across the country with a network comprising 630 hospitals and over 30,000 doctors.

It assists patients throughout their medical journey, providing the best tech-enabled solutions, from searching for the right doctor to scheduling appointments, diagnostics, surgeries and post-op care, all for free.

With the largest hospital network in India, the first-of-its-kind digital platform's ground-breaking system allows users to compare and select from a comprehensive database of hospitals, doctors, and treatments. The platform also has its own team of in-house doctors providing online consultation to users through both the web and mobile applications.

Credihealth has also expanded into the medical tourism sector, providing complete assistance for medical treatment in India. Its team of medical experts supports international patients starting from airport pick-up till they are discharged from the hospital.

Having made significant headway in its mission of making quality healthcare accessible and establishing India as a key destination for medical tourism, Credihealth has its eyes set on taking its services to more and more consumers at a pan-India level.

With its unstinted efforts at revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered, the company is poised to assist six million more people in the future. (ANI)