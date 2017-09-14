Creator's Gurukul announces receiving funds

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): Delhi based co-working space provider Creator's Gurukul, which recently partnered with Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh on Thursday announced raising of an undisclosed amount in another round of funding from series of investors.

The eminent investors include Rohit Nanda who is a well-known banker and equity investor, Rajit Nanda CIO of ACWA Power Dubai, Smarak Bhuyan is an investor based out of the Bay area, California and Sashwat Brahma senior banker and an environmentalist based out of Singapore.

Creators Gurukul is launching its first facility in October in Gurugram, which is very conveniently located next to Cybercity with over 500 seats which is encircled with the lush green and an eco-friendly workspace.

It will be launching another two centres by the end of this year and total of over 15000 seats across India in the first 18 months. With an array of freelancers, entrepreneurs, start-ups and many more, co-working space concept has become the talk of the town with its convenient accessibility in terms of work culture, professionalism, infrastructure etc.

It aims to build an exhaustive business ecosystem that caters to all the high end technology requirements for a budding business, innovation and digital divisions of an existing corporate which needs an environment to think out of box.

"We have received tremendous response for our venture so far because of the unique business model and right set of collaborations. This is quiet overwhelming for us to see the eminent of the society are keen to partner with us," said co-creator Creator's Gurukul, Mohammed Sirajuddin.

"We hope to leverage this opportunity to manifold and disrupt the market. The latest investment received further strengthens our confidence and brings a larger strength to the venture," added Mohammed Sirajuddin.

"I am an avid believer of working in free spirited environment where the like-minded brains collaborate resulting the best for the business, be it cricket, corporate etc. I am glad to represent the Gurukul as its brand ambassador since it brings a vibrant community of start-ups, freelancers, SME with the minimalistic infrastructure worries. I welcome the new members to the team," said the flamboyant cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

"It was almost an instantaneous decision to participate as soon as I was exposed to this opportunity, because of its unique business model, well balanced team, alliances and the vision. The brand will be of immense value to budding entrepreneurs, start-up curators, corporate world and many more who are helping shape the ecosystem," said Rohit Nanda.

Creator's Gurukul, which is co-founded by IIT Delhi alumnus Abhinav Tandon and serial entrepreneur Mohammed Sirajuddin in April 2017, is backed by high-net-worth individuals such as Shabir Momin (Singapore), Anubhav Kaul (Hongkong) and Jasmeet Singh. (ANI)