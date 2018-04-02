Core sectors register 5.3% IIP growth in Feb'18

New Delhi [India], Apr. 2 (ANI): The combined Index of Industrial Production (IIP) of Eight Core Industries stood 5.3 percent higher in February this year, compared to the same period last year, the government said on Monday.

As per official data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the combined index for the core sectors stood at 123.1 in February this year, which was 5.3 percent higher as compared to the index of February last year. Furthermore, its cumulative growth during April to February 2017-18 was 4.3 percent, the data revealed.

-Coal production increased by 1.4 percent in February, 2018 over February, 2017, and its cumulative index increased by 1.6 percent during April to February, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

-Crude Oil production declined by 2.4 percent in February, 2018 over February, 2017 and its cumulative index declined by 0.8 percent during April to February, 2017-18 over the corresponding period last year.

-Natural Gas production declined by 1.5 per cent in February, 2018 over February, 2017, and its cumulative index increased by 3.1 percent during April to February, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Among refinery products, petroleum refinery production was up by 7.8 percent in February, 2018 over February, 2017, while its cumulative index increased by 4.9 percent during April to February, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Furthermore, fertilizer production increased by 5.3 percent in February, 2018 over February, 2017. However, the cumulative index declined by 0.2 percent during April to February, 2017-18 over the corresponding period last year.

Steel production increased by five percent in February, 2018 over February last year, while its cumulative index increased by 5.9 percent during April to February 2017-18. Additionally, cement production increased by 22.9 percent in February, 2018 over February last year. However, its cumulative index increased by 5.7 percent during April to February, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Meanwhile, electricity generation increased by 4 percent in February over the same month last year, while its cumulative index increased year-on-year by 5.2 percent during April to February, 2017-18. (ANI)