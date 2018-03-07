Convergence India 2018 Expo commences

New Delhi [India], Mar. 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): In a written message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the organisers of the 26th Convergence India 2018 expo/2nd Internet of Things (IoT) India 2018, which was scheduled to open on March 7 here at Pragati Maidan.

Take advantage of all that the 26th Convergence India 2018 expo, and the co-located Internet of Things India 2018 expo, have to offer, from product launches and conference programming to business meetings and knowledge papers and, of course, explore the range of exhibits on the show floor. The three day show will be held from March 7-9.

Conveying his best wishes for the success of the expo, Prime Minister Modi hoped that the expos would offer a productive platform for all the stakeholders to come together, and deliberate on the emerging contours of the convergence of technologies.

The expos that bring together key professionals and decision makers from the telecom, IT, broadcast and digital media sectors, and the IoT, will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Communication (IC) Manoj Sinha. Hosted by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Exhibitions India Group (EIG), the expos support the Government's vision of transforming India into a digitally empowered economy. NASSCOM Center of Excellence - IoT is co-organising IoT India 2018 expo.

"The IoT Revolution is set to transform and redefine the future of various sectors, like automotive, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing and many others. The NASSCOM Center of Excellence - IoT is the largest innovation platform bringing together enterprises and startups / SMEs in emerging technologies of IoT, analytics, AI/ML, AR/VR and robotics for digital transformation, and we are pleased to be co-organizing the IoT India 2018 expo to help build and drive a collaborative IoT eco-system," said CEO of NASSCOM Center of Excellence - IoT, Sanjeev Malhotra.

"I am confident, the expos will be immensely useful to further extend Digital India and Make in India campaigns globally, and also enhance India's share of exports through trade in goods and services. The expos are bound to provide huge opportunities to exhibitors to promote Brand India apart from exploring possibilities of entering into joint ventures and business collaborations," added CMD of ITPO, LC Goyal.

The expo will witness the release of knowledge papers by Frost & Sullivan and Mazars. The knowledge paper titled, 'Outlook for Indian Telecom and Broadcast Industry', by Frost & Sullivan analyses the latest market trends and captures the industry outlook for the telecom and media industries.

'The Smart Wallet' by Mazars offers an in-depth introduction to the digital wallet and its functions; takes a look at the driving factors, the acceptance landscape amongst consumers and the growing role of fintech; explores consumer willingness to engage in using a smart phone and best practices to counter security threats. It then examines how digital wallets are most likely to evolve.

"IoT is one of the key catalysts that is driving digital transformation. It is the area where information technology and operation technology need to converge to deliver true value. While the IoT industry is battling key challenges such as standardization, monetization, business models and security, the impact it can have on business is well understood. Frost & Sullivan believes that within 2-3 years every large enterprise in our country will be using IoT in their organization in some way or the other," said Director of Digital Transformation (ICT) Practice, Benoy CS.

"Mazars is proud to collaborate with the Exhibitions India Group for 'The Smart Wallet' knowledge paper, given that digitization is on the run at a global scale. Mobiles have become a popular payment mechanism, with the worldwide mobile payment revenue to surpass $1 trillion by 2019. This is pertinently important to India, given its drive to become a cashless society very soon, where both consumers and merchants have sound awareness and trust in these "smart" technologies. We believe 26th Convergence India 2018 expo is a dynamic platform to capture this upcoming mobile revolution," said Mazars India Partner Bharat Dhawan.

Pointing out that Frost & Sullivan is proud to be the knowledge partner for the 26th Convergence India 2018 expo, Vidya S Nath, Senior Research Director, Digital Media Practice, said, "For years, the show has brought together several international technology companies as well as end users in India who work together to adapt modern day requirements of digital and connected environments."

The exposare primed to be another ground breaking edition with 684 participants from 28 countries spread over 25,000 sqm of exhibit space. "The show offers plenty of opportunities to see technological advances first hand, from companies both small and large. It is a great networking event and launch platform for all businesses involved in the telecom, IT, broadcast and digital media sectors, and the IoT," said Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group.

