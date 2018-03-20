Consumer Focus is the mantra for India Power

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Mar. 20 (NewsVoir): World Consumer Rights day is celebrated worldwide on March 15, and this year, India Power embraced this occasion to make its customers feel special.

Consumer focus has been the mantra for India Power and providing customer delight is of foremost importance to truly make the city of Gaya, Ujjwal. India Power organised lucky draw for its consumers who visited the consumer centers on the March 15 and offered exciting prizes to the winners.

India Power has always focused on bettering consumer experiences and envisaged Ujjwal Gaya - an India Power Philosophy. To support this initiative, India Power has set up 24 X 7 call centre and additional three more customer care centers (in total of six now) across the city for the convenience of the consumers. India Power has introduced over 2000 Smart Meters which helps consumers keep track of their power usage.

"Time and again, we try and connect with our consumers at every important occasions and festivals aspiring to make our city of Gaya, Ujjwal. Special consumer engagement activities and programs at various touch points are initiated during such occasions as Pitripaksh, Kalchakra, Holi and many others. Even on the occasion of World Consumer Rights day, which is held worldwide on March 15, we wanted to connect with the consumers and make them feel special," said Subir Das, Business Head, India Power.

12 winners were chosen through a lucky draw who won gifts hampers from India Power. Rohit Kumar Gupta, one of the lucky winners shares his excitement saying, "I am very happy to receive this gift from India Power. It came as a complete surprise to me. Thank you so much!" To add to the delight, delectable chocolates were also distributed amongst all visitors at our consumer care centres.

India Power started Sanjha Sampark Abhiyaan - doorstep consumer services to enhance consumer experience under which resolving consumer's issues, providing new service connection and other services are offered. Further to make the initiative more permeable at grassroot levels, the company has initiatives like "Sahaj Mitra" and "Sahaj Sahayaks" to make Ujjwal Gaya - an India Power philosophy, a success.

India Power also conducted programmes with the school children along with the NGOs and staged Nukkad Nataks with the message of saving electricity and prevention of power theft. Approximately 125 camps have been initiated in the last 1 year with the purpose of making customers aware of electricity consumption, prevention of power theft and ensuring safety of the consumers.

Other assistance such as processing request for new connection, or other services such as routine grievance redressal have been the main focus area of such activities.

Embracing latest technology, for the benefit of consumers, India Power also offers Digital payment options (Paytm / Internet banking and other wallet services) for ease of payment for the urban as well as rural consumers. Exclusive BharatPay card with added benefits and Loyalty points has also been recently introduced to benefit electricity bill payment. (NewsVoir)