Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) Partners with Sterling Media on the Commonwealth Business Forum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 8 (Businesswire-India): Sterling Media will act as the Official Global PR and Communications Partner for the Commonwealth Business Forum 2018, to be held on 16th-18th April in London across three iconic venues, Mansion House, Guildhall and QEII.

Sterling Media is an award-winning, global, strategic communication consultancy, founded in 1995 with a mission to drive innovation by bringing brands closer to their purpose in more meaningful ways. They represent corporates, small businesses, consumer brands, charities, celebrities, countries, governments, not for profits, global thought leaders, innovators and disruptors, and major organisations such as the United Nations across several industry sectors.

The renowned agency has recently joined the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council as Strategic Partners and will advise the CWEIC on how best to engage with media in the run-up to the CBF and highlight the many opportunities which exist for business across the Commonwealth. Sterling Media's CEO Natasha Mudhar has also been invited to join the Advisory Board and as such to contribute to CWEIC's ongoing activities.

Sterling Media's international reach and extensive expertise on hard-hitting campaigns and PR strategies, as well as their strong links with India, made them the preferred partner for CBF 2018. The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council will work closely with Sterling Media to communicate the strengths of the Commonwealth network for private sector and Governments alike.

The Commonwealth is the perfect network for business, with a combined population of 2.4 billion people, 60 percent of whom are under the age of 30. Intra-Commonwealth trade was estimated to be $525 billion in 2015 and is projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2020.

"We are honoured to have been approached to lead the Global PR and Communications strategy for the Commonwealth Business Forum. Sterling Media is a consultancy that has been at the forefront of developing global communications for governments, the business sector and organisations with a mission to create sustainable change and impact, and in this same vein, we look forward to elevating the profile of the Commonwealth Business Forum.

We wholeheartedly believe in the ethos and values rife throughout the Commonwealth, and with our combined expertise we will act as a fulcrum to uplift the unique messaging that the Commonwealth Business Forum seeks to communicate," said Commonwealth Business Forum's official Global PR and Communications Partner, Sterling Media's CEO and MD Natasha Mudhar.

"The Commonwealth Business Forum seeks to engage with all members of the 53-nation network to foster trade and further explore the combined potential of each and every country by encouraging engagement and prosperity through cross-national investments. As a business headquartered in London, with a multi-cultural team of experts overseeing operations around the world, we also find embodied within us the same and equal spirit of the Commonwealth - in particular the benefits of closer business association and cooperation," she added.

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), is an organisation facilitating trade and investment throughout the 53 states of the Commonwealth and supporting private sector companies and governments to promote economic activity.

"I am delighted that Sterling Media have joined us as Strategic Partners and will be working with CWEIC as the Official Global PR and Communications Partner for the Commonwealth Business Forum 2018. This is a unique opportunity for Commonwealth businesses and will bring together a diverse range of c-suite representatives and Government leaders to discuss how we can maximise the potential of the Commonwealth. We have been very impressed by Sterling Media's quick grasp of the issues we are seeking to promote and the international reach of their network," said Richard Burge, Chief Executive of CWEIC. (Businesswire-India)