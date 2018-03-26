Coca-Cola signs on AdGlobal360 for its E-commerce Brand Solution eBuX

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Mar 26 (NewsVoir): AdGlobal360 (AGL) today announced its partnership with beverage giant Coca-Cola, where Coca-Cola will be using the company's brand solution eBuX for its content services and solution license.

AGL's eBuX is a scalable solution for brands that aid in driving brands' performance across e-commerce marketplaces. E-commerce in India is increasingly gaining importance. More and more customers are moving to digital ways of making everyday purchases. In such a case, it becomes critical for brands to provide a rich shopping experience on their e-store onsite.

Currently, the adoption of e-commerce in India is 24 percent of the total Internet users in India. In FMCG sector, e-commerce would grow and account for 10 percent in some categories; while 150-190 Mn consumers will be digitally influenced in FMCG by 2020.

Understanding the impact of the segment, more and more companies especially in the FMCG sector are moving towards digital transformation in order to adapt to the changing consumer landscape. Coca-Cola is looking for e-content services, optimized brand visibility and procuring solution license via its partnership with eBuX.

When it comes to a product being visible on the digital shelf, what matters is search optimization, the quality score of content, and share of search for the product. E-Bux crawls all this data and gives a collaborative information deck to the brand manager. Further, it helps the brand enhance its product discoverability through content solutions, such as imagery, brand storytelling, etc.

eBuX helps the brand

know their stock hygiene

e-ORM

Promotions planning

Brand page score on the digital shelf

On-site visibility in your category

Content quality score across platforms

Some of the key challenges that brands look to resolve are creating a single window access to their key performance drivers across omni-channels and help them win the digital shelf by creating enhanced shopper experience.

Shweta Sharma, Chief Business Officer at AdGlobal said, "We are happy to have partnered with the leading beverage giant Coca Cola and offer them our solution. Through eBuX we are looking to create value to the brand by creating enhanced shopper experience across marketplaces and access to data analytics across marketplaces. We customize solutions as per brand needs." eBuX is an in-house solution, built on machine learning algorithms and robust technology that is scalable and stable.

Rakesh Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, AdGlobal said, "We are happy to partner with Coca Cola in this journey to enhance their digital presence across e-commerce platforms. eBuX is an online channel analytics solution for product manufacturers, and an innovator at the forefront of the eCommerce analytics. It helps brands with data points such as on-site discoverability & Share of Search across marketplaces of Amazon, Flipkart, PayTM, Grofers, Big Basket etc. eBuX Analytics is constantly attuned to the evolving dynamics of the online shopping eCommerce revolution, delivering e-commerce Insights and Online Store Audits to manufacturers around the world."

Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle and Mars Wrigley's are some of the FMCG brands that are using the eBuX solution. (NewsVoir)