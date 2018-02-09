Clovia gets you a new BFF to curse, cuss and cuddle with during your periods

New Delhi [India], Feb 09 (ANI-NewsVoir): Let's face it: Periods are not fun. Every month for four days you feel exhausted, emotional, irritable and crampy. And worst of all they have the potential to ruin your favorite underwear.

Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand is attempting to address this by introducing a new range reusable, stain resistant period panties. With funny meme like text on the backside - these delightfully entertaining period underwear will make you chuckle, however heavy the flow is. Designed with quirky one liners and funny doodles it completely sums up the crappy mood during those crampy days.

Clovia launch of new collection

The innovative range has been uniquely designed with soft and breathable cotton fabric. Incorporating stain-resistant and leak-proof lining on the inside, it is all set to change the way women deal with their periods.

Combining style with function - it flaunts curve-hugging contours, comes in a hipster style and sits perfectly on the hips without riding up. The inner lining of the panty is stain resistant which provides leak-proof protection from the stains caused by pads slipping out of place.

"We have all faced that moment of discomfort when one is out, or in a meeting, or exercising, and periods start. With our new range, the stress and anxiety of staining one's innerwear will be a thing of the past," said Soumya Kant, VP at Clovia.

"We strongly believe that there shouldn't have to be a tradeoff between maximum protection and a beautiful product. Our period panties address that - they provide ultimate support, durability, breathability and comfort during periods and make you smile at the same time. It sure does help to laugh especially when you're feeling bummed," she added.

Available in a variety of rich, dark and vibrant colours, they act as a confidence booster for girls, as many of them prefer wearing deep colors during days when Aunt Flo comes visiting. These period panties are priced at Rs. 399 each.

Eco-friendly, machine-washable, made of soft cotton, stain-proof, control sweating, and doodle-happy we are sure they'll soon become a girl's period partners. (ANI)