Closing Bell: Sensex inches closer to 35K

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Sensex on Monday closed up 251.12 points at 34843.51, while the Nifty closed up 60.20 points at 10741.50, hitting a fresh record high.

The market breadth, however, was narrow as 1541 shares advanced, against a delcline of 1416 shares. 300 shares were unchanged.

HDFC, ICICI Bank, Ambuja Cements, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. rallied in green, giving momentum to the markets.

Hero MotoCorp, GAIL, ONGC, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors DVR were down three - four percent.

please add WPI numbers.(ANI)