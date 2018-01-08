Closing Bell: Markets at fresh record close

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Sensex on Monday closed up 176.26 points at 33,969.64, while the Nifty closed up 61.60 points at 10,504.80, hitting fresh record high in second week of 2018.

Moreover, the market breadth was also positive as 1,907 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,003 shares, and 433 shares remained unchanged.

GMR Infra, Biocon, CG Power, IFCI, Just Dial, L&T Finance, and Reliance Power rallied in green, giving momentum to the markets.

Moreover, Unichem Laboratories hit a fresh record high, rising nearly nine percent.

Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular were down four-five percent.

Earlier in the morning trade, Sensex rose to 34,380.40, while the Nifty hit a record high of 10,629.20, climbing 10,600 for the first time. (ANI)