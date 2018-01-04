Cleartrip Local launches Magic Finder to enhance customer experience

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Leading online travel and leisure platform Cleartrip on Thursday launched a new feature Magic Finder on Cleartrip Local.

With this feature, travellers can simply share their interests from various options such as theme parks, music events, day outing, spa, or trekking, among others, along with the preferred travel dates to receive a carefully curated list of recommended experiences that fit their requirements.

Each activity is tagged with interests that collectively define the experience, and sorted based on parameters such as ratings, reviews, supplier type, and curated recommendations; thus making it extremely easy and quick for users to discover the activities of their choice.

"Travellers seeking new experiences or those that match their tastes often find it difficult to input multiple data and navigate through several pages. With the Magic Finder feature, now searching for and booking local activities will be much simpler and quicker for travellers," said product head Cleartrip Local, Suman De.

"Cleartrip Local has further strengthened is stance as the definitive way for travellers and consumers to discover the best of experiential activities with the launch of this exciting, new feature," added De.

As the first travel tech company in India to offer users an opportunity to discover and engage in hyperlocal leisure and entertainment activities, Cleartrip has been building a diverse and enviable portfolio of local activities for its users to discover and engage in hyperlocal leisure experiences.

The Magic Finder feature is another step in the direction of empowering consumers by making internet-based discovery more convenient and fruitful for them. (ANI)