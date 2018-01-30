Cleartrip appoints tech doyen Manoj Sharma as CTO

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): India's leading online travel and leisure activities platform Cleartrip on Tuesday announced appointment of Manoj Sharma as its Chief Technology Officer.

With commitment to delivering customer delight with its compelling and intuitive product offering, Cleartrip aims Manoj's appointment at this juncture on building a deeper understanding of Cleartrip's users to address their needs with speed and precision.

A Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) degree holder from MITS Gwalior, Manoj also holds an M.Tech from NIT Kurukshetra in Electrical Engineering. With over 20 years of rich experience in Product Engineering, Manoj has had an illustrious career working in the e-commerce sector with noteworthy companies such as MySpace, Zynga, Lenskart.com, and was most recently the CTO at Quikr, where he was responsible for the technological backbone that connected and drove the company.

"We look forward to working with Manoj to create the next iterations of our constantly evolving and award-winning mobile and desktop solutions, which will push the envelope in terms of technology adoption, partner integration, infrastructure development and eventually customer experience," said Sr. VP- HR, Cleartrip, Prasad Menon.

"I am delighted to join the stellar team at Cleartrip and look forward to working with the team to take the journey of building innovative technology platforms that delight consumers forward. At Cleartrip, I am looking at investing resources towards increasing sales and optimizing user experience to provide a cutting-edge experience to Cleartrip customers," said Manoj Sharma on his appointment.

Manoj's appointment is aimed at developing new efficiency and synergy, with a focus on creating ultra-efficient, reliable, and relevant metrics-focused solutions to enhance Cleartrip's already remarkable customer experience. (ANI)