ClearTax, Nukkad Shops partner to make retail customers GST-compliant

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar. 15 (ANI): Among India's largest e-filing platform ClearTax on Thursday announced its partnership with modern retail technology solutions provider Nukkad Shops to help retail customers become Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliant.

The advent of technology has given us many options; even for the simplest of tasks like grocery shopping. And that is pushing local neighborhood shops out of the picture.

Nukkad Shops is digitising small and medium-size grocers, a segment which constitutes 90 percent of Indian retail sector, using its cloud-based commerce platform and bringing them back to the forefront by making them efficient and competitive in this already disrupted market.

To complement this array of platform based services Nukkad Shops looked for a partner that would bring a GST-compliance service to benefit this trade.

ClearTax, which is the market leader in tax-compliance and other financial services, is partnering with Nukkad Shops to bring benefit this ecosystem.

"This partnership is an exciting development in the ecosystem for our customers. It will create a lot of value to retailers by saving money and time. The complexity of GST compliance and filing will reduce significantly and with a click of a button, they will be able do the GST filing," said CEO, Nukkad Shops, Vivek Shukla.

The Hyderabad-based Nukkad Shops has helped over 1500 retailers digitising their retail operations, connect with their customers and stay competitive in a digital age.

Their partnership with Cleartax is going to give them that edge to run their business in a hassle-free manner.

"Being a startup, we understand the pain points that this sector faces and we have customised our product so that the local retailers on Nukkad Shops - who may not be highly tech-aware - find it easier to meet their compliance needs," said founder and CEO, ClearTax, Archit Gupta.

The software solution ClearTax GST offers many features which can ensure easy and accurate compliance.

With this Application Program Interface (API) integration, sellers can push sales data on one-click from the Nukkad Shops software to ClearTax GST.

This means there are zero chances of error as no manual entries are required and the GST filing experience is much simpler and faster.

Sellers on Nukkad Shops can currently buy the ClearTax GST software at an exclusively discounted price, and enjoy round-the-clock support and assistance by expert CAs.

The sellers will also have access to ClearTax's GST education portal and be able to learn the nuances of the new tax regime via videos, tutorials, product training guides. (ANI)