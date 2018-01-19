Cinepolis celebrates National Popcorn Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI-NewsVoir): Cinepolis, India's first international and the world's second largest movie theatre circuit, celebrated National Popcorn Day with its patrons across Delhi and Mumbai, with a Popcorn Party hosted at Grand Venice Mall, Greater Noida and Viviana Mall, Thane on January 19.

Creative and peppy to the core, Cinepolis has been celebrating National Popcorn Day since 2016. This year, Cinepolis unveiled #cinepolispopcornday by going beyond classic concessions and standard deals in a bid to pique the interest of the movie goers. It is not just a celebration of the most loved snack but a quest to make the National Popcorn Day a memorable one.

The multiplex chain introduced the Popcorn Family this year with 3 members - Daddy Popcorn, Mommy Popcorn and Little Popcorn. The characters interacted with the audience, danced their way through a parade to celebrate the occasion. The activity was well received by the Cinepolis audience.

Devang Sampat, Director - Strategic Initiatives, Cinepolis India said, "The brand's essence lies in providing fun experiences to its patrons through various initiatives. Celebrating Popcorn Day is our way of highlighting this humble yet important part of the movie watching experience." (ANI-NewsVoir)