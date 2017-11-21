Chunmun expands fashion for men, with Steele

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI-NewsVoir): Fashion for men is set to see a facelift as Chunmun, India's premium shopping shop, brings Steele into the fray.

Primed as a coveted destination for men's apparel, Steele is set to rearrange the rules men's dressing, bringing in a welcome change from the older tropes.

Founded by Late Smt. Satish Suri in 1980, CnM (Chunmun) has humble beginnings starting out as a single store in Lajpat Nagar in 1980. CnM (Chunmun) has become a sort-after household brand, valued by customers for its memorable shopping experience.

To extend this goodwill, Chunmun has brought forth Steele, helmed by her grandson, Sagar Suri and Surya Suri, to provide world class apparel to its discerning clients. Aspiring new heights to become a leading player across India, their key focus is customer service and experience, gearing Steele up to reach new heights.

On the launch of the brand, Sagar Suri and Surya Suri, the Founder said, "Chunmun is thrilled to present Steele amongst the eclectic crowd of fashion. With a mission to be the "most valued brand in India (in Fashion and Lifestyle category)", CnM (Chunmun) has carved a niche as a premier shopping destination serving the 'denizens' of New Delhi - NCR and Punjab regions. With Steele, we aim to extend our reach to the [Indian] male contingent."

"Fashion has always been considered as a prerogative of the fairer sex and Steele is here to change that. The brand aims to provide global fashion at Indian premises, for Indian men to savour. We endeavour to consistently deliver on our commitment to our customers for a seamless shopping experience. Fashion would no more be a lady's play as Steele would change the rules of the game," said Sagar Surya and Surya Suri.