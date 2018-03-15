China to explore business opportunities in Indian welding industry

New Delhi [India], Mar. 15 (ANI): The India promotional seminar of one of the world's two leading professional welding exhibitions, Beijing Essen Welding and Cutting Fair Expo organised by People's Government of Dongguan Municipality, China, was successfully held here.

The expo attracted tens of thousands of professionals in the welding industry, including manufacturers, distributors, agents, research institutions, and government departments.

Co-sponsored by Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society (CMES), Welding Institution of CMES, China Welding Association (CWA), Welding Equipment Committee of CWA, German Welding Society (DVS) and Messe Essen GmbH, the promotional seminar was attended by officials from the Chinese Embassy in India and Wang Linshu, secretary-general of China Welding Association and Yan Zhibin, deputy general manager of Guangdong Modern Convention.

The idea to conduct the seminar was to encourage exchange of trade between India and China through B2B platforms.

Yan Zhibin, deputy general manager of Guangdong Modern Convention, speaking at the seminar, encouraged exchange of trade between India and China through B2B platforms and stressed on providing Indian SMEs, an international business exposure.

Wang Linshu, secretary general of China Welding Association said that there are several new initiatives that have been undertaken in the expo this year, which includes providing interpreters as demanded by participating entrepreneurs.

He said that the expo will also be an opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to showcase their products and also get a platform to interact with international players.

The seminar stressed on providing Indian SMEs an international business exposure, in view of its efforts to establish an important bridge for the economic and trade circulation and exchange between India and China.

The event saw participation of several Indians entrepreneurs who expressed their keenness to participate in the expo.

The visitors were mainly from the machinery manufacturing, pressure vessels, automobile manufacturing, railway locomotives, oil pipelines, shipbuilding, aviation and aerospace industrial sectors.

This year, around 750 exhibitors from 20 nations introduced their products, achievements and services at Beijing Essen Welding and Cutting.

The 23rd welding show is scheduled to be held on May 8 - 11, 2018 in Guangdong Modern International Exhibition Center, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China. (ANI)