Chidambaram welcomes 6.3 percent GDP growth rate

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Former Finance Minister P.Chidambaram on Thursday expressed happiness over Indian economy registering a growth rate of 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter.

Chidambaram, who is openly critical of the economic policies of the BJP government in a series of tweets pointed out that this is a pause in the declining trend of the last five quarters.

"We should wait for the growth rates over the next 3-4 quarters before we can reach a definite conclusion," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

The senior Congress leader also said that the 6.3 percent GDP growth rate is far below the promise of the Modi government and is also far below the potential of a well-managed Indian economy.

India's Gross Domestic Products (GDP) on Thursday surged by 6.3 percent in the September quarter, thus indicating a healing in the Indian economy from the shake off of Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) last year. (ANI)