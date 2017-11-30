Chidambaram welcomes 6.3 percent GDP growth rate

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Former Finance Minister P.Chidambaram on Thursday expressed happiness over Indian economy registering a growth rate of 6.3 percent in the July-September quarter.
Chidambaram, who is openly critical of the economic policies of the BJP government in a series of tweets pointed out that this is a pause in the declining trend of the last five quarters.
"We should wait for the growth rates over the next 3-4 quarters before we can reach a definite conclusion," Chidambaram said in a tweet.
The senior Congress leader also said that the 6.3 percent GDP growth rate is far below the promise of the Modi government and is also far below the potential of a well-managed Indian economy.
India's Gross Domestic Products (GDP) on Thursday surged by 6.3 percent in the September quarter, thus indicating a healing in the Indian economy from the shake off of Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) last year. (ANI)
This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI
