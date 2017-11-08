Chennai event kickstarts 'Road to Global Entrepreneurship Summit' series

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 8 (ANI-NewsVoir): FICCI has partnered with NITI Aayog to organize five interactive entrepreneurial events as a part of "Road to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) Series".

These events will bring together industry leaders, start-ups, serial entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors as well as enablers of the innovation ecosystem viz. government, international agencies and industry associations not only from India but across the globe.

The stakeholders would deliberate on several aspects related to start-ups game such as finance, investment, mentoring and human capital. These events will showcase success stories, social impact and also the gaps to be filled to ensure that women entrepreneurs are successful in fulfilling their dreams and ambitions.

Kickstarting the series the inaugural event was held in Chennai on November 7, at IIT Madras.

"It's time to harness technology and innovations to solve some of the most pressing problems for the benefit of communities at large. Innovation and entrepreneurship will play a decisive role towards this end. GES will be a platform to connect with entrepreneurs, domain expertise and mentors around the world," said Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.C. Sampath.

"Indian women entrepreneurs of today are chartering unknown territories with bravado. Be it ecommerce, education, investment, travel, fashion, retail, fitness, hiring or anything else, they are proceeding with gumption and unbridled enthusiasm to change the world around them," said Joint MD and Executive Director, The KCP Limited, Kavita Dutt Chitturi.

"Its much harder for women entrepreneurs than men. That needs to change. Entrepreneurship is hard enough without any extra barriers to success. GES will be an enabling platform to support women entrepreneurs at global level," said Political and Economics Officer, United States Consulate General Chennai, Joseph Bernath.

In partnership with the Government of the United States of America, NITI Aayog is hosting the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India from November 28-30, 2017.

The Summit will be addressed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The US delegation will be led by Ivanka Trump, Advisor to President Trump.

Since the inception of GES in 2010, it has traveled across the world from Washington D.C. to Istanbul, Dubai, Marrakech, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Silicon Valley, and now finally Hyderabad.

This year is the first time GES will be hosted in South Asia, and the event will highlight India's enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship including actions by the government to increase the ease of doing business, eliminating unnecessary regulations, and supporting startups.

At GES 2017, over 1500 attendees, including entrepreneurs, investors, educators, government officials, and business representatives will represent the full measure of entrepreneurial talent from diverse backgrounds across our nation and the world.

Through networking, mentoring and workshops, the GES empowers entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas, build partnerships, secure funding, and create innovative products and services that will transform societies for better tomorrow. (ANI-NewsVoir)