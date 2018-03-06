Chanda Kocchar summoned in PNB fraud case

New Delhi [India], Mar. 6 (ANI): ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kocchar and Axis Bank managing director Shikha Sharma were summoned for interrogation on Tuesday by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Mumbai, in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

Both the bankers have been summoned in a case of over Rs. 5,000 crore working capital facility given to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Group by a consortium of 31 banks.

The ICICI Bank, with a loan of around 400 crores, was a lead banker in this consortium, while Axis Bank had a major exposure too.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained Vipul Chitalia, vice president of Gitanjali Group, as a part of the probe into the case.

Chitalia was apprehended at the Mumbai airport and taken to CBI office for questioning.

The SFIO also said that PNB MD and CEO Sunil Mehta has been summoned for questioning. (ANI)