CBEC calls for vigilance, says 'MRP inclusive of GST'

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Central Board of Excise and Customs on Tuesday warned customers for being overcharged for the purchase of products through the levy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) over and above the maximum retail price (MRP).

The CBEC via an infographic stated that maximum retail price is the maximum price that can be charged from consumers. It further provided a toll free number (1800-11-4000/14404) for consumers to contact the necessary authorities to lodge a complaint in case of any unfair charges.

"Be smart, Be Vigilant! Don't pay more than MRP. MRP is inclusive of GST. #jagograhakjago," the CBEC tweeted, along with the graphic.

Earlier in the 23rd Meeting of the GST Council chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, it was decided that the MRP of goods post the reduction of tax rates were to be clearly displayed on the packet of the product.

The government had asserted that prices of all affected products should reflect the change through MRP stickers and companies should make consumers aware of the price change post-GST rate cut. (ANI)