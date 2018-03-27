CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN

New Delhi [India], Mar. 27 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to June 30.

The previous deadline for linking the PAN, and the unique 12-digit identification number was March 31.

A statement from CBDT said after "consideration of the matter", it has decided to extend the deadline.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court indefinitely extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones.

March 31 was also the previous deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phones to avail their services. (ANI)