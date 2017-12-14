Caterpillar eyes to expand portfolio, launches four new products

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Heavy machinery equipment maker, Caterpillar in a move to strengthen its presence in infrastructure, mining and energy sector has recently announced the launch of four new products for the Indian market at Excon 2017.

A range of new products launched in India include backhoe loaders 426 F2, 424 B2, Hindustan 2021 D wheel loaders and Cat 336E excavators.

Customers can expect increased productivity with an improved operator environment, better fuel efficiency and more reliability from the new range of backhoe loaders. 426 F2 and 424 B2. Pump flow in a superior hydraulic system delivers excellent hydraulic performance at the operator's fingertips.

"At EXCON 2017, we are launching products to expand our presence in the Indian market. Our decision to launch new products to add to our existing segments demonstrates our resolve to contribute to the India growth story," Vivek Vanmeeganathan, Country Head and Managing Director, Caterpillar India said.

The company aims to partner in India's growth story, especially the "Make in India" initiative, with its wide range of equipment which is manufactured in India for India and also for the world.

"For over 35 years, from A Series to the new F2 Series, we have produced backhoe loaders that are designed with the operator in mind, providing reliability, power and a quality operator environment. The Cat 426F2 backhoe loader continues this tradition, providing a machine to help the growth of business," Vanmeeganathan said pointing out that a large number of infrastructure projects, especially highways, energy and rail projects are currently underway in several parts of the country offer huge potential for the country.

The 9th edition of EXCON 2017, South Asia's largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair, is being organised in Bengaluru from December 12-16, 2017. (ANI)