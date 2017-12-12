Casio to release EDIFICE Solar Chronograph featuring carbon fiber dial

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 12 (ANI): Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced the release of a new addition to the EDIFICE line of metal sport watches, which combine dynamic design with advanced technology. The new EQS-800 solar chronograph features a dial made from carbon materials.

Under the concept of "Speed and Intelligence," the EDIFICE brand evokes the sense of velocity and energy that is found in motorsports, while offering diverse, ever-more advanced functions made possible by cutting-edge electronics technologies from Casio.

Befitting the motorsports-inspired styling of the EDIFICE brand, Casio has been an official partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula One team since 2016.

The new EQS-800 solar chronograph has enhanced charging technology which uses just a solar panel on the inset dials to store plenty of energy to drive the watch. This enabled the use of a carbon fiber dial-a first for a Casio solar chronograph.

Carbon fiber is also employed in racing cars due to their light weight and strength. In addition to evoking motorsports by using carbon, the carbon weave gives a sharp, bold look to the watch.

The EQS-800 comes in three models with a choice of two watch bands. The models with the stainless steel band use a blue, and the model with the resin band uses a sleek black. (ANI)^